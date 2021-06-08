Ex-Olympic Skater Accused of Scamming Virus Relief Funds for His Ice-Themed Events Biz
‘BRAZEN LIES’
A former Olympic figure skater has been arrested after he allegedly used fake documents to scam over $1 million in aid from a virus relief fund created to help struggling businesses, the Department of Justice said Tuesday. Prosecutors say Luka Klasinc, a Slovenian competitor at the 1992 Winter Olympics, defrauded the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program so that he could obtain the money for his event management company, which designs ice-themed amusement park events. Klasinc was charged with bank fraud and aggravated identity theft Monday and is set to appear before Manhattan federal court. “At a time when U.S. small businesses were struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Klasinc thought he could scam his way to easy money,” said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. “His plans have been put on ice. He will now be held accountable for his alleged brazen lies.”