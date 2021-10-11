‘Ex on the Beach’ Contestant Chris Pearson Dead at 25 from Stabbing

Read it at TMZ
Chris Pearson, one of the first players on the MTV show “Ex on the Beach,” died this weekend from a stab wound, according to TMZ. The 25-year-old was in Los Angeles when he got into an altercation with someone who ended up stabbing him. Paramedics immediately took Pearson to the hospital, but he died around 3:30 AM from the injuries. Friends of the professional DJ set up a GoFundMe page for his family in Colorado. “Chris was the one person who loved with his whole heart,” reads the page, describing the incident as a “tragic encounter.” Police allegedly have leads in their investigation and have called it a “solvable case.”