Ex-OneTaste Execs Say Forced Labor Indictment Is Too Flimsy to Stand
‘CONSTITUTIONALLY DEFECTIVE’
Defense attorneys for ex-OneTaste executives Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz, who were each indicted last summer on a forced labor charge, filed a motion Tuesday asking a judge to dismiss their case because their indictment is “constitutionally defective.” Specifically, the motion claims the indictment violates the fifth and sixth amendments because it doesn’t specify what Daedone and Cherwitz did illegally. The motion, obtained by The Daily Beast, claimed the indictment fails to define the “who, where, and when” of the alleged crimes, which has left Daedone and Cherwitz “in the dark” and unable to defend themselves. The women, who’ve been accused of running an “orgasm cult,” have been the subject of damning accusations for years, some of which went viral after the release of the 2022 Netflix documentary Orgasm inc: The story of OneTaste. The woman have since sued Netflix for defamation, writing in November that the documentary was “completely false.”