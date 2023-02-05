Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf Dies in Exile at 79
COMPLICATED LEGACY
Pervez Musharraf, the former Pakistani prime minister who exiled himself after he was nearly ousted, died on Sunday. He was 79. Musharraf ruled the country from 1999 to 2008 after he seized power in a military coup, becoming a friend to the U.S. after 9/11 (though, years later, an ex-security chief and political enemy claimed that the prime minister knew of Osama bin Laden’s whereabouts the whole time.) He stepped down in 2008 to avoid impeachment and fled the country. Musharraf returned home in 2013 to try and reclaim his title in an election, but ultimately was forced to abandon his quest. That same year, he was charged in connection with the assassination of his rival Benazir Bhutto, though he denied involvement and claimed the indictment was politically motivated. He later went into exile and, in 2016, moved to Dubai, where he died. “May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family,” a statement from military officials read, according to CNN.