Ex-Pence Adviser Trashes Former Boss, Backs Trump Instead
‘UNWORTHY’
Mike Pence’s former national security adviser Keith Kellogg released a statement Monday calling his old boss “unworthy of the presidency” and expressing admiration for Donald Trump. “I’ve worked alongside many leaders in my years of service to this Nation,” Kellogg wrote on Truth Social. “Among them, President Donald J. Trump stands apart as a figure of unwavering determination, a deep vision for America, and the courage to take a stand where others wilt.” Kellogg went on to share his “disappointment in [Pence’s] recent actions regarding President Trump” and accused Pence of “avoiding confrontation.” “This lack of assertiveness, combined with an overreliance on failed political consultants like Marc Short, has demonstrated a laisse-faire leadership style unworthy of the Presidency.” In contrast, Kellogg says he believes “in the future President Trump envisions.” Separately on Monday, Pence’s campaign said that he had reached the 40,000 donor requirement needed to take part in the first GOP presidential primary debate on Aug. 23, according to Politico. It’s not yet clear if Trump—who has also crossed the donor threshold—will actually show up to the event.