SOUR CELEBRATION
More Than 250 Get Food Poisoning at Imelda Marcos’ Birthday Party
A birthday celebration for former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos quickly turned sour Wednesday after 261 people were rushed to the hospital with suspected food poisoning. Victims were vomiting and suffering from diarrhea and dizziness, Reuters reports. The 90th birthday celebration for Marcos, who was not affected by the sickness, had enough food for an expected 2,500 people. The sickly spread included rice, boiled eggs, and chicken adobo. Marcos’ daughter, Imee, who is an incoming senator, spoke about the incident: “The food may have been spoiled, but we remain solid.”
The situation is the latest in a long list of problems for the former first lady. Marcos, who is the subject of dozens of graft cases against her family, was sentenced to 11 years in prison last year on seven counts of corruption for allegedly making illegal bank transfers to Swiss foundations. Marcos is out on bail ahead of her appeal and denies the allegations.