Ex-Playboy Model: Married Trump ‘Followed Me Around Like a Puppy’
KISS AND TELL
Former Playboy model Karen McDougal has opened up on her alleged affair with Donald Trump, telling the Daily Mail he “followed me around like a puppy dog” when they met at the Playboy mansion in 2006—despite him being married to Melania for less than two years. McDougal, who was paid $150,000 by the National Enquirer’s parent company to kill the story of their reported 10-month affair, says she is painted as a “disgruntled woman” but that she was the one who ended things with Trump. “I was in love with him. He was in love with me. I know that because he told me all the time. He‘d say ‘You’re my baby and I love you’. He showed me off to his friends,” she told the Mail. McDougal says she dumped him by phone after meeting Bruce Willis, who she went on to date for six months. “My mother didn’t like us being together and I used that as the excuse. He said; ‘What? That old hag?’ I was angry. I told him that’s my mother and don’t disrespect her. I pointed out that he and my mother are the same age,” she said. “He wasn’t happy. He doesn’t like being rejected but he didn’t try to persuade me to come back. The phone call ended on bad terms.”