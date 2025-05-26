President Donald Trump has once again stumbled over the names of Japan’s largest steelmaker and one of the world’s largest automobile makers. On Sunday, Trump was asked to expand on the $14 billion deal between United States Steel and Japan’s Nippon Steel. Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, had blocked such a deal during his final weeks in office, citing national security concerns. Trump had previously been against such a deal as well. He has apparently changed his mind, despite not being able to quite nail the actual name of US Steel’s new partners. “They’re going to invest billions of dollars in steel,” Trump said. “And it’s a good company. Nissan is a very good company. We’ll see. It’s an investment and it’s a partial ownership but it’ll be controlled by the USA.” Back in February, Trump confused “Nissan” with “Nippon” three times in 40 seconds while discussing negotiations between the two steel companies. Nippon Steel Corporation is Japan’s largest steelmaker. Nissan is a Japanese multinational car manufacturer that has been in a partnership with French company Renault since 1999. Posting on Truth Social on Friday, Trump said the “planned partnership” would generate 70,000 jobs and create $14 billion—most of it within the next 14 months.
Ex-Police Chief Serving 80-Year Sentence Escapes from Arkansas Prison
Authorities are hunting for a former police chief who escaped from a prison in Calico Rock, Arkansas, on Sunday. Grant Hardin, 56, is serving a 30-year sentence for first-degree murder and an additional 50-year sentence on rape charges. No details of how Hardin escaped have been released. Hardin was the police chief of Gateway, Arkansas—near the Arkansas-Missouri border—in 2016. In October 2017, Hardin pleaded guilty to the shooting death of James Appleton, who worked for the Gateway water department, who was killed in February of that year. Hardin was sentenced to 30 years in prison. In 2019 he pleaded guilty to the 1997 rape of an elementary school teacher, after police accessed DNA samples from the Appleton crime scene. The case had been cold for nearly two decades. Anyone with information about Hardin’s whereabouts should contact local law enforcement immediately.
The looming countdown to be the next James Bond just got more interesting. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has become a global ambassador for watch brand Omega. Bond fans know Omega watches have graced the wrists of Bond actors since Pierce Brosnan in 1995’s GoldenEye. Taylor-Johnson got his big break playing John Lennon in 2009’s Nowhere Boy. That film was directed by Sam Taylor-Wood, who he married in 2012, adopting her surname. The 34-year-old has since been in movies including Nosferatu, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Kick-Ass. His next major role is in the sequel to Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later, called 28 Years Later. In February, it was announced that Amazon MGM Studios will take creative control of the Bond franchise. Rumors of which actor will take over for Daniel Craig have included Idris Elba, Theo James, Harris Dickinson, Callum Turner, and Jack Lowden. A production insider told BBC News last week there was “no truth in the rumors” Taylor-Johnson has formerly been offered the role, though he has long been at the top of the list of actors predicted to become the next 007. Taylor-Johnson was recently quoted as saying he found it “charming and wonderful that people see me in that role... I take it as a great compliment.”
Demi Lovato is officially married. The singer tied the knot with her longtime partner, musician Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, in California on Sunday, according to Vogue. Lovato told the outlet that she opted to wear a custom Vivienne Westwood dress for the occasion, noting that she had been a fan of the late designer “for a long time.” “When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted], I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs—specifically how the silhouettes really complement the curves in your body, and her use of corsets,” the Disney Channel alum shared. Her final look for her nuptials entailed a pearl white gown with Westwood’s staple corset bodice and a cathedral-style veil made from ivory tulle. The Camp Rock star celebrated her upcoming wedding on Valentine’s Day earlier this year where she wrote on Instagram: “Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that. I’m obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can’t wait to grow old with you and start a family together.” Lovato and Jutes went public with their relationship in 2022.
Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson has died at 79. His daughter-in-law, Korie Robertson, shared the news on Facebook on Sunday, writing, “We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord.” In December, Robertson’s family revealed on the podcast Unashamed With the Robertson Family that the reality star had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Robertson’s son Jase added that his father had “some sort of blood disease... causing problems with his entire body. He’s just not doing well, he’s really struggling.” One fan wrote on Facebook “Phil was like America’s grandpa who passed along his God-given wisdom for life to pass on to the next generation.” Robertson made his fortune by inventing the Duck Commander call. Duck Dynasty became the most-watched nonfiction cable series in history in 2013, following the Duck Commander business headed by Phil and his brother Si. Phil Robertson was briefly suspended from Duck Dynasty in 2013 after stating that homosexuality was a sin; his time-out lasted just nine days. The following year, Robertson made headlines for the wrong reasons once again when he described AIDS as God’s punishment for “immoral” behavior. Just a few years later, the outspoken conservative expressed his disdain for the American health care system, telling the Fox Business Network that, “I didn’t have health care for 50 years.” A reboot of the show, Duck Dynasty: Revival, premieres on A&E later this year.
It’s safe to say that the crowd at the Indianapolis 500 weren’t all too pleased to see Tom Brady this weekend. The former New England Patriots quarterback was met with a loud chorus of boos when making an appearance during a pre-race ceremony Sunday, which he seemed to take in stride. Despite the icy reception, Brady continued to wave and smile to the crowd, who were most likely Indianapolis Colts fans. The NFL team notably has a storied rivalry with the New England Patriots, particularly regarding a 2014 playoff game between the two which later became a national scandal widely known as “Deflategate.” At the time, Brady and the Patriots were accused of cheating by using deflated footballs. The former quarterback subsequently denied any wrongdoing, but was suspended for a few games following an investigation. The Patriots were also fined and docked draft picks. Brady was at the Indianapolis 500 Sunday to ride alongside race car driver Jimmie Johnson. The 47-year-old retired from the NFL in 2023 and is currently working as a sports commentator for Fox.
American feminist journalist, activist, and author Susan Brownmiller passed away on Saturday at 90. Author Alix Kates Shulman, a close friend of Brownmiller’s, said that she died in a hospital in the Bronx due to complications from a long-standing illness. Born in Brooklyn and educated at Cornell, Brownmiller returned to New York City with what she once described as a “very mistaken ambition” to become a Broadway actor before redirecting her focus toward activism. She was best known for her controversial 1975 book Against Our Will, which helped define rape as a crime and not an act of passion. At the time, in a New York Times Book Review, lawyer Mary Ellen Gale called the book “the most rigorous and provocative piece of scholarship that has yet emerged from the feminist movement.” Yet Brownmiller’s tome was also criticized by people both on the left and the right, with many calling it “anti-man.” Prominent academic and activist Angela Davis said that Brownmiller’s book was “pervaded with racist ideas,” in particular a chapter in which she condemned Emmett Till’s death, while also claiming he was at fault. Emily Jane Goodman, a retired New York State Supreme Court justice and friend of Brownmiller’s, said that she “was an active feminist, she was not one to just agree with the popular issue of the day.”
Thanks to the combined efforts of Tom Cruise and a blue alien, the box office has just celebrated its biggest Memorial Day weekend ever. Coming in at first place is Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, which collected $145.5 million domestically between Friday and Sunday and is expected to jump up to $183 million through Memorial Day. Lilo & Stitch also soared internationally with its four-day global estimate tallying up to a whopping $341.7 million, making it the third biggest debut for a Disney live-action adaptation, just behind Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King (not adjusted for inflation). The film’s commercial success posits an optimistic turn of events for Disney, whose last live-action adaptation, Snow White, flatlined at a worldwide total of $205 million. Beyond the Mouse House, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning also triumphed in second place, earning $63 million domestically between Friday and Sunday. The film is expected to reach $77 million through Monday. It has also impressed globally with its worldwide total slated to reach $200 million across its four-day opening. Final Destination Blood Lines, Thunderbolts*, and Sinners also rounded out the top five with Ryan Coogler’s trailblazing Southern Gothic horror film grossing $336 million globally since its release in April.
Bryan Cranston said that his favorite part of filming the Malcolm in the Middle reboot was reconnecting with his old character. Cranston, 69, is reprising the role of Malcolm’s dad, Hal, in the upcoming four-episode miniseries reboot. He told People that he “missed” the “lovable” Hal. “Slipping back into that character of Hal for me was so rewarding—I missed him,” Cranston said. “It’s been almost 20 years since we said goodbye. And he’s a sweet, lovable man. He’s really a lovable guy, and it was fun to see all my whole family back together.” Most of the original Wilkerson family is reuniting in the new miniseries, from Malcom, played by Frankie Muniz, to his mom Lois, played by Jane Kaczmarek, and his brothers Francis and Reese, played by Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield, respectively. Malcolm in the Middle aired from 2000 to 2006 and centered around Malcom’s family. The reboot will focus on Malcolm and his daughter as they attend his parents’ 40th wedding anniversary party. Filming finished in May, but Disney+ has yet to announce a release date. Cranston currently also appears in Seth Rogen‘s satirical comedy show The Studio as a recurring guest on Apple TV+.
A popular Mexican singer had to cancel his concert for 50,000 fans in Texas after his U.S. visa was revoked. Julión Álvarez apologized to his Arlington fans in a video message posted on Instagram. “We don’t have the ability to come to the US and fulfill our commitment to you,” said Álvarez, who has been nominated for numerous Grammy and Latin Grammy awards. “The event will be postponed, until we hear what comes next.” Álvarez shared that he was not given a reason for the visa cancellation, and CNN reported that a Department of State spokesperson declined to comment on Álvarez’s case. The Guardian reported that this is the second time the state department has blocked a Mexican band from entering the country. In April, Los Alegres del Barranco had its members’ visas revoked after it projected an image of drug lord Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho,” onscreen during a concert. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., sentenced El Mencho’s son to life in prison earlier this year for helping run the cartel.