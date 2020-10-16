Ex-Police Chief Worked as a Pinup Model While Collecting Workers’ Comp
SIDE HUSTLE
A former Washington State police chief who made a workers’ compensation claim after a 285-pound corpse fell on her is in hot water after investigators discovered she was working as a pinup model when she was supposedly too debilitated to work. Brenda Lynn Cavoretto, 47, who headed the Coulee City police force, used the stage names “Tuff as Nailz” and “The Black Widow Bettie” while dressing up as WWII glamour girls, according to The Spokesman-Review. She allegedly also organized and photographed pinup events and ran a non-profit while collecting $67,000 in state benefits. Now Cavoretto is charged with making false statements: claiming she couldn't leave her house because she was too traumatized from the 2012 accident that happened when she tried to move a body.