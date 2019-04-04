Ex-Police Officer Andrew Mitchell Charged With Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter in Donna Castleberry Killing

Read it at ABC 6
Former Ohio police officer Andrew Mitchell has been indicted on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman while on duty, local news station ABC 6 reports. Mitchell, who worked for the Columbus Police Department, allegedly shot and killed Donna Castleberry inside of his unmarked police vehicle in August 2018. The 30-year police veteran was arrested by federal authorities in March and accused of kidnapping women “under the guise of making an arrest” and forcing them to have sex with him to be released. “Today’s indictment, as well as the federal indictments announced last month, send a clear message that we will not tolerate the abuse of power or victimization of residents by anyone in law enforcement,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said of the indictment.