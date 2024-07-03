Ex-Porn Star Sues Diddy for Allegedly ‘Grooming’ Her Into Being Sex Trafficked
‘FORCED’
An eighth alleged victim has filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, coming forward to accuse him of sex trafficking her. Adria English’s complaint, obtained on Wednesday by TMZ, outlines how she first met Combs in 2004. English, who says she worked as an adult film actress under the stage name “Omunique,” claims she was hired to work as a “go-go dancer” at one of Combs’ Hamptons parties, where she was encouraged to drink, take drugs, and have sex with guests. Though she initially refused, according to the complaint, English was eventually “groomed” into having “forced sexual intercourse” with jeweler-to-the-stars Jacob Arabov, who is also named as a defendant in the suit. Things allegedly spiraled from there, with English claiming she began getting “passed around” at parties, with Combs threatening to blackball her and her then-boyfriend from the industry if they didn’t comply. Also named in the suit as a defendant is a woman named Tamiko Thomas, according to TMZ, whom English describes as the Ghislaine Maxwell to Combs’ Jeffrey Epstein.