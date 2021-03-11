CHEAT SHEET
Ex-Presidents, With One Obvious Exception, Release New Coronavirus Vaccine Ads
All living former presidents of the United States have come together for a new ad campaign urging Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine—all of them, that is, but for one obvious exception. Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama—and their respective former first ladies—united to fight back against vaccine skepticism ahead of the shots becoming available to all U.S. adults in the coming months. The first ad shows the ex-presidents getting their shots, while the second features Clinton, Bush, and Obama standing together to deliver their pro-vaccine message. Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump are nowhere to be seen in either video.