Ex-Proud Boy Sentenced for Being ‘Eyes and Ears’ on Jan. 6
FORMER LEADER
A former high-ranking leader of the Proud Boys was sentenced on Tuesday to three years and four months in prison for acting as the group’s “eyes and ears” during the Jan. 6 riot, according to the Justice Department. Previous court documents said that Charles Donohoe acted as a lieutenant under Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio’s “Ministry of Self Defense” chapter and was responsible for “nuking” chats after arrests began. The Associated Press reported that since Donohoe has been in jail since his arrest in March 2021, he may be permitted for release within the next couple of months. His defense attorney, Ira Knight, said that Donohoe has “eagerly divorced himself” from the Proud Boys after taking “time to understand the nature of his wrong.” “I think you’ve got all the ingredients here to put this behind you,” U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said during the sentencing. Donohoe was the second Proud Boy to plead guilty to attacking the U.S. Capitol and work with prosecutors, admitting to obstructing official proceedings to certify President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.