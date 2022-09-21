Ex-Putin Adviser Uses BBC Interview to Threaten the U.K. With Nuclear Apocalypse
UP AND ATOM
A former adviser to Vladimir Putin used a Wednesday morning BBC radio interview to threaten the U.K. with nuclear annihilation. Sergei Markov was speaking on the program in the aftermath of a speech given by Putin announcing a mass military mobilization to send hundreds of thousands of reinforcements to Ukraine. BBC Radio 4 broadcaster had only said “good morning to you” to Markov when the Kremlin loyalist launched into his tirade. “It’s not a good morning for everybody,” Markov replied. “In Russia there’s partial mobilization and for Western countries, for your British listeners, I would say that Vladimir Putin told you that he would be ready to use nuclear weapons against Western countries, including nuclear weapons against Great Britain. Your cities will be targeted.” Markov added that it was “absolutely clear that Russia has no war against Ukraine,” and that “Ukrainians are our brothers.” He also said that a nuclear war could come as the result of “the crazy behavior of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and prime ministers of Great Britain, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.”