Ex-Reagan Officials Believe He’d Opt for Harris Over Trump
GOP AVENGERS
A cohort of former Ronald Reagan staffers endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in a letter on Sunday. The staffers, according to the letter obtained by CBS News on Sunday, said that the former president—one current Republicans, including Donald Trump, love to extol now—would also back the vice president. The former staffers include Reagan’s United Nations ambassador Ken Adelman and B. Jay Cooper, his deputy press secretary. “President Ronald Reagan famously spoke about a ‘Time for Choosing.’ While he is not here to experience the current moment, we who worked for him in the White House, in the administration, in campaigns and on his personal staff, know he would join us in supporting the Harris-Walz ticket,” the group wrote in the letter. “The time for choosing we face today is a choice between integrity and demagoguery, and the choice must be Harris-Walz.” The group said their endorsement was less about supporting the Democratic Party and “more about our resounding support for democracy.” Harris has touted the support she’s gotten from other ex-GOP officials, including former staffers for former President George W. Bush and former Republican presidential nominees Mitt Romney and John McCain.