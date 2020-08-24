CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Ex-Rep. Duncan Hunter’s Wife Gets House Arrest for Spending Campaign Cash

    JUDGMENT DAY

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Kent Horner/Getty

    The wife of disgraced former congressman Duncan Hunter was sentenced Monday to eight months of house arrest for using her husband’s campaign coffers as a personal piggy bank. The California Republican was previously sentenced to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to misappropriating the funds. Prosecutors said the couple spent the money on vacations, groceries, and restaurants, and Duncan Hunter also used some to conduct affairs. Margaret Hunter cooperated with authorities when the probe began, and got a lesser sentence in return, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. “As previously noted, this information powerfully contradicted Hunter’s false protestations of innocence and very likely led directly to his guilty plea,” prosecutors wrote in a filing. “As such, her assistance clearly played a critical role in the prosecution.”

    Read it at The San Diego Union-Tribune