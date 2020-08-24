Ex-Rep. Duncan Hunter’s Wife Gets House Arrest for Spending Campaign Cash
JUDGMENT DAY
The wife of disgraced former congressman Duncan Hunter was sentenced Monday to eight months of house arrest for using her husband’s campaign coffers as a personal piggy bank. The California Republican was previously sentenced to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to misappropriating the funds. Prosecutors said the couple spent the money on vacations, groceries, and restaurants, and Duncan Hunter also used some to conduct affairs. Margaret Hunter cooperated with authorities when the probe began, and got a lesser sentence in return, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. “As previously noted, this information powerfully contradicted Hunter’s false protestations of innocence and very likely led directly to his guilty plea,” prosecutors wrote in a filing. “As such, her assistance clearly played a critical role in the prosecution.”