Ex-Rep. John Ratcliffe Used $11,000 in Campaign Cash for Personal Website

Former Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe’s campaign paid $11,000 to a firm to design the ex-lawmaker’s personal website, Forbes reports. Ratcliffe resigned from Congress a year ago to serve as Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence. After leaving that role, his campaign, which still holds $2 million, paid a firm called Telegraph Creative for “website design.” There is, according to Forbes, no evidence the firm did work on behalf of Ratcliffe’s campaign. Instead, metadata on john-ratcliffe.com, which invites “private sector” viewers to “hire John,” shows that Telegraph Creative built the site. Campaign finance laws forbid using political donations for personal purposes.