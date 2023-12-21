No Labels Party Proposes Effort to Swing Election for Preferred Candidate After Voting Ends
WHAT VOTERS?
In the unlikely event that no candidate reaches 270 electoral votes come November, centrist group No Labels has floated a reality in which the outcome of the election could hinge not on the will of the voters, but rather on which candidate might be more willing to cut a deal with the group. “It’s possible… that there could be negotiation to create a coalition government where electors get traded between different candidates to get somebody over 270,” No Labels chief strategist Ryan Clancy told NBC News. No Labels co-founder and former Rep. Tom Davis elaborated on the idea: “It could be, for example: ‘We’re going to build a border wall [and] not run deficits.’ Any number of things,” he said, adding that the group could “swing faithless electors over” in spite of the will of the voters.