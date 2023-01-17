Ex-Roommate Says Santos Had ‘Delusions of Grandeur’
‘FLABBERGASTING’
A man who spent “an interesting few months” living with New York Rep. George Santos told CNN on Tuesday that the lawmaker exhibited “delusions of grandeur” during their time as roommates. Gregory Morey-Parker, who previously alleged that Santos stole his Burberry scarf and wore it to a “Stop the Steal” rally in 2021, said that the future congressman displayed behavior that became “ridiculously crazy” as time went on. Besides making claims about his life, wealth, and educational background that “didn’t seem feasible,” Santos “would go to bars with rolls of hundred dollar bills and, three days later, he would have no money,” Morey-Parker said. “The truth has finally come out,” he added later. “I don’t understand. Did he go one-by-one to everybody in his district and just literally pull the wool over their eyes. It’s just flabbergasting.” Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed on Tuesday that Santos—who, for those keeping score at home, also lied about everything from his mother dying in 9/11 to his nonexistent Jewish background—would be seated on House committees.