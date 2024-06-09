Ex-Russian President Calls German Leader ‘Rancid Liver Sausage’

Fresh off his recent attacks on George Clooney, the former Russian president once seen as a potential liberal force for change within the country has now dubbed Germany’s leader “rancid liver sausage” and a “shithead.”

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, penned a lengthy statement on Telegram attacking German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday, infuriated that the German leader had declared “that the Russian president must recognize that Ukraine is strong and will not be brought to its knees.”

“Ukraine? What is that?” he wrote, reiterating the Kremlin’s favorite mantra that Ukraine is no longer a real nation but “controlled by the United States and NATO countries.”

Coming dangerously close to quoting lines from the cult Russian gangster film Brother 2, Medvedev then asked, “Where is the power then, sausage dealer?” before suggesting Ukrainians are a “dying people.”

“He, the shithead, should just kneel down and repent to Ukrainians,” Medvedev wrote, accusing the German leader of “dooming them to extermination.”

His tirade comes a few days after Berlin gave Kyiv the green light to use German-supplied weapons to strike targets inside Russia. Last week, the target of Medvedev’s ire was actor George Clooney, whom he dubbed a “mediocre actor” after it was reported the Clooney Foundation was pushing for sanctions against Russian propagandists.

Such outbursts from Medvedev have become the norm in recent months, with some analysts speculating it could be his way of demonstrating his loyalty to Vladimir Putin. The independent investigative outlet The Insider provided its own explanation in March, claiming that Medvedev’s angry social media posts coincide with his wine deliveries from Italy.