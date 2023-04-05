Ex-San Diego Vice Detective Pleads Guilty to Running Illicit Sex Parlors
‘EXPLOITING WOMEN’
A retired detective in the San Diego Police Department’s Vice Unit pleaded guilty on Tuesday to having used his law enforcement training to run a string of illegal sex parlors. Peter Griffin, 78, and three others all admitted crimes including charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and racketeering-related conspiracy in relation to the network of five massage spas in California and Arizona. The Justice Department said in a statement that Griffin, who left the SDPD in 2002, and his co-defendants “profited for years by exploiting women to engage in commercial sexual services under the guise of offering therapeutic massage services.” “Throughout the course of the scheme, Griffin used the experience and skills he acquired through his work as a vice detective—and in at least one instance, his badge—to help the businesses evade law enforcement, thwart regulatory inspections, investigations, and any official action against the businesses, conceal evidence, and maintain a façade of legitimacy,” the statement added. Griffin could now face a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.