One-Time School Board Candidate Charged in Baby’s Alcohol Poisoning
HORRIFIC
A former NAACP chapter president and school board candidate in North Carolina has been charged with putting alcohol in a bottle prepared for her 5-month-old foster child, nearly killing the infant. LaTarndra Strong, who runs a group called the Hate-Free Schools Coalition and made news in July for protesting Moms for Liberty’s annual summit in Philadelphia, now faces felony neglect child abuse charges. According to an arrest warrant, Strong made the adulterated bottle before leaving the baby with “adults who were not physically or mentally capable of providing emergency care” and who didn’t call 911 when the baby stopped breathing. When Strong ran for her local Orange County school board in 2020, her campaign’s Facebook page described her as “a foster parent to many children.” Her bond was set at $10,000 and her next court date for October.