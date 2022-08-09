CHEAT SHEET
Marshawn Lynch Arrested for DUI in Las Vegas
Former Seattle Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas, with authorities saying the legendary running back had been driving under the influence. Lynch, 36, was pulled over on the Las Vegas strip around 7:30 a.m., with sources telling TMZ that he had been maneuvering his vehicle into curbs. The athlete reportedly refused to submit to a breathalyzer, but had his blood drawn. Lynch, who spent the majority of his 12 years with the NFL playing for the Seahawks, is in his third retirement, having left the team after its 2019 season. He has expressed interest in returning to the league at some point, saying he would be willing to sign with a legitimate Super Bowl contender.