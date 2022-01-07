Ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss
NEW YEAR, NEW LOOK
Mike Pompeo looks a lot different this year. The former Secretary of State and perpetual presidential hopeful said he lost 90 pounds in six months, telling the New York Post he wanted to focus on his health after nearly hitting 300 pounds in June. He said the weight started piling on after he was elected to Congress in 2010, though he brushed it off as part of a foot injury, preventing him from working out. “Although the truth is losing weight has been a lifetime struggle for me,” Pompeo said. “For me it’s about getting it right and being sufficiently disciplined.” That includes exercising “nearly every day” and cutting back on junk food—though saving room for certain delicacies, such as IHOP. “We still go there as a family—it’s important to not take those traditions away,” he told the Post. “Now we get egg whites and turkey bacon.”