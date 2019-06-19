Ex-Senate Staffer Sentenced to 4 Years for Doxxing Five Senators

A former Senate staffer was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday after he posted the addresses and phone numbers of five Republican senators online, according to the Justice Department. Jackson Cosko, a former employee of Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), pleaded guilty to five charges including making public restricted personal information, computer fraud, witness tampering and obstruction of justice. Through Wikipedia and Twitter, the 27-year-old doxxed the senators—including Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Mike Lee of Utah, and Orrin Hatch of Utah—after breaking into a Senate office and stealing the information, prosecutors said. “I own EVERYTHING,” Cosko allegedly wrote to an employee who had witnessed him in the Senator’s office. “If you tell anyone I will leak it all.”