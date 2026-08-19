Ex-Senator Reveals Jaw-Dropping Text That Blew Open Bodyguard Affair

Kyrsten Sinema has admitted that a text busted open her affair with her married bodyguard.

The former Arizona senator, 50, detailed her explosive tryst with Matthew Amel in a deposition conducted July 31 and filed with the court last week. Sinema is being sued for the affair by Ammel’s ex-wife, Heather, who is accusing the Democrat of wrecking their 14-year marriage.

Ammel returned on Oct. 3, 2024, home to North Carolina after a work trip with Sinema. While at the home that he shared with Heather, Ammel received a Signal message from Sinema that read, “I miss you. Putting my hand on your heart. I’ll see you soon.”

Matthew Ammel (checked shirt) and Kyrsten Sinema (polka dot top) at an Arizona Legislature hearing in 2025. ACTV screenshot

But it was Heather who read the message, according to an earlier court filing.

“Are you having an affair with my husband? You took a married man away from his family,” the ex-wife wrote back to Sinema.

In her July 31 deposition, Heather revealed she deleted that message as soon as she sent it.

“I said, ‘Are you having an affair with my husband?’ and then I chose to delete it,” she said, adding that she deleted the text “quickly enough that she [Sinema] didn’t see it.”

Former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is facing a legal battle over her alleged homewrecking. SARAH SILBIGER/REUTERS

But in her own deposition, Sinema confirmed that she saw the message but chose not to reply.

“I did not want to respond,” she said when pressed about her silence.

“You understand, Ms. Sinema, don’t you, that a wife reading this might get concerned about who is sending her husband that kind of message referring to ‘putting her hand on his heart’? Can you see that?”

“Yes,” she responded.

Sinema’s deposition contained several other bombshell revelations, including that she got intimate with Ammel during a CNN star’s wedding.

An excerpt from former Senator Krysten Sinema's deposition. Screen grab

Sinema said she first met Ammel in 2022, and the affair began with a late-night kiss in the backyard of an Airbnb on Memorial Day weekend in 2024. She recalled having sex with Ammel for the first time that night.

“We were staying at an Airbnb in Napa, California. We were outside. Matt kissed me. We went inside and had sex,” she said.

Sinema said she got intimate with Ammel again at CNN anchor Jessica Dean’s wedding with Alex Katz.