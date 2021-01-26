Ex-Sheriff’s Sergeant Texted Chilling Threats to Congressman’s Family: Feds
‘NEARBY ARMED AND READY’
A former Air Force captain has been arrested and charged with sending chilling text messages to the brother of a congressman, as well as a journalist, according to unsealed court documents. Robert Lemke—also a retired deputy in the Alameda County, California Sheriff's Department—allegedly texted the brother of a New York City congressman on Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol riot, “your brother is putting your entire family at risk with his lies and other words. We are armed and nearby your house... We are not white supremacists. Most of us are active/retired law enforcement or military.” It was accompanied by a photo of home in the brother’s neighborhood. Lemke allegedly made similar threats to a relative of a journalist, writing “we are nearby armed and ready.” The complaint notes that Lemke’s cover photo on Facebook was a photo of the McCloskeys, the St. Louis couple accused of brandishing a gun at Black Lives Matter protestors.