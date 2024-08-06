Sen. J.D. Vance was a prime target for Monday night’s “Comics for Kamala” fundraiser, as former Saturday Night Live cast member Cecily Strong told a series of biting roast jokes about the Ohio senator.

Strong said she reached out to three current and former SNL writers—Katie Rich, Josh Patten and Pete Schultz—to come up with some jabs at Vance. Alternating lines with California Rep. Eric Swalwell, Strong mocked Vance’s appearance and his historically low approval ratings as Donald Trump’s choice of running mate.

“J.D. Vance looks like a composite of every guy that’s called you a bitch on Bumble,” she joked.

Vance, she continued, “is confusing because his rhetoric wants us to panic about immigrants, but his eyeliner wants us to panic at the disco.”

“J.D. Vance has been such a mistake Trump keeps calling him Eric,” Strong added.

Trump wasn’t immune from being made fun of, either.

“Trump wearing a maxi pad on his ear is the most support he has shown for women’s reproductive health,” she joked. “There is speculation that Trump is unhappy with Vance and is thinking about getting rid of him. But he better hurry because it’s been six weeks.”

Swalwell and Strong then joked about Vance’s R-rated association with couches.

“J.D. Vance has some very strange and upsetting positions, honestly,” the lawmaker said. “Just ask his couch.”

Strong chimed in: “J.D. claims to be the voice of the Rust Belt, which is only true if we’re talking about his belt after he f---s an orange couch.”

“Comics for Kamala,” which also featured Ben Stiller, Kathy Griffin, John Stamos, Nick Offerman and Ed Helms, raked in more than $530,000 as of publication. Helms joked a few hours earlier: “The thing that I just want everyone to hear is: pitch in. Raise that money. Raise the dough, because my appearance fee is $400,000. So Kamala doesn’t see a dime until we’re over $400,000, because that first $400,000 goes to me. That’s just the way showbiz works.”

The fundraiser was the latest in a series of themed hauls supporting the vice president’s campaign, following “White Dudes for Harris” and “Black Women for Harris,” among others.