Ex-Southwest Pilot Exposed Himself During Flight, Feds Say
A former pilot for Southwest Airlines has been charged for allegedly exposing himself on an August flight. Michael Haak was the pilot in command on the Aug. 10 flight heading from Philadelphia to Orlando when he “intentionally committed an act of lewd, indecent and obscene exposure of his genitals in a public place,” federal prosecutors wrote in a one-page court filing. “The acts began, continued and were completed while the aircraft was in flight,” the document adds. A spokesperson for Southwest said only the pilots on the flight knew about the exposure, and Haak departed the company before it learned what had happened.