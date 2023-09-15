Ex-Spanish Soccer Boss Handed Restraining Order Over Kiss
DON’T COME NEAR
Spain’s National Court imposed a restraining order Friday on Luis Rubiales, the embattled former president of the Spanish soccer federation, that will prohibit him from contacting the female soccer player he is accused of forcibly kissing. Rubiales denied any wrongdoing before the judge, but the court determined he must stay at least 200 yards away from La Roja footballer Jenni Hermoso. State prosecutors, who have filed a sexual assault and coercion case against him, had initially requested the restraining order go up to 500 yards. After mounting pressure calling for him to resign, Rubiales called it quits from his post as president on Sunday, saying he “cannot continue my work.” FIFA has already suspended him for 90 days as president of Spain’s Royal Spanish Football Federation. If found guilty of sexual assault, Rubiales could face a fine or between one and four years behind bars.