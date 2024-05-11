Ex-Staffers Detail Nancy Mace’s Poisonous Behavior Behind Closed Doors

Former staffers of Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) have hit back at her accusations that they sabotaged her office by hacking her phone and spying on her medical records, saying she would have replaced them all with AI if she could have.

They told The Daily Beast that Mace has misconstrued a series of events and that staffers regularly kept track of her calendars in ways that are entirely normal for congressional offices that move at a quick clip on the daily.

“The hacking and stalking charges are ridiculous on their face to most anyone who has worked in a congressional office but especially wild coming from Mace,” one former staffer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Daily Beast. “It’s true that she set up all those calendars herself and entered all the medical information herself.”

One former staffer recounted to the Daily Mail that instances where Mace would give staffers access to her calendars, then revoke it so they couldn’t do their jobs.

“I’m not at all surprised she’s blaming others for her troubles,” another former staffer, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Daily Beast. “She has always found it impossible to take responsibility for her own mistakes or accept the consequences of her toxic behavior.”

The accusations against her staff come as Mace has been dropping staffers like flies due to what staffers described to The Daily Beast as toxic behavior. She lost nine staffers from her Washington, D.C. office in just as many months. One former staffer, former chief of staff Dan Hanlon, has even filed to run against her in South Carolina since being fired. But instead of fessing up to what staffers say is narcissistic and bizarre behavior, Mace has opted to turn on her staffers.

In addition to accusing them of hacking her phone, she has also accused them of spying on her children’s calendars, deleting files as part of a coverup, throwing her devices in water to break them, and mismanaging $1 million.

“We’re finding thousands of dollars in bills they didn’t pay,” she said in an interview with the Daily Mail. “That money could have also gone toward salaries, bonuses.”

One former staffer took issue with her claim that staffers mismanaged her money.

“Her saying that millions were mismanaged and could have gone to salaries is especially galling,” they told The Daily Beast. “She wanted everyone around her to be paid the bare minimum and frequently fought [us] on raises and bonuses. Only able to give some raises when the House mandated them/raised the minimum strategy and even then she fought it.”

Staffers described Mace as hostile to her staffers and even interested in getting rid of them.

“If she could replace her entire staff with AI and solely send out mailers with her face on them, she would,” one former staffer told The Daily Beast.

An internal Mace strategy memo The Daily Beast previously obtained revealed just how fixated she is on herself and gaining public attention.

The former employee indicated they thought the congresswoman might need help addressing possible mental health issues that could be contributing to her poisonous behavior and apparent bubbling paranoia.

One former staffer told the Daily Mail that her accusations reveal she is unwell and that they hope she gets the help she needs.

“This seems to be stemming from paranoia and trust issues,” the former staffer said. “She’s clearly unwell and I hope she gets help.”