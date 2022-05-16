Ex-Substitute Teacher Gave Underage Girls Drugs in Exchange for Sexual Favors, Cops Say
CREEPY
A former Miami Beach substitute teacher was arrested on multiple charges, including human trafficking, after offering drugs and narcotics to girls between the ages of 11 and 14. According to the arrest report, 32-year-old Enreeka Nalasco befriended the girls, who knew him as Swaggy, through Snapchat and sold them vape pens, marijuana cards, marijuana, and nicotine. Nalasco would, according to the report, accept either cash or sexual favors as payment. Two girls, aged 11 and 12, told police that Nalasco said he would sell them narcotics in exchange for “kisses inside his vehicle.” A 14-year-old reported that Nalasco booked the two a hotel room and later sent her an explicit video. Nalasco was the subject of an internal investigation while serving as a substitute at Miami Beach Senior High School in 2018, which found that he had inappropriately contacted a student online. That probe resulted in his firing. He is currently in custody at Miami Dade Jail, where he’s being held without bond.