Ex-‘Survivor’ Star Convicted After Taping Kids’ Mouths Shut
‘I LOVE CHILDREN’
A former Survivor: Thailand contestant has been convicted on three felony charges stemming from cruelty to children. John Raymond, 62, now a pastor who served as headmaster at Lakeside Christian School in Slidell, was found guilty on Monday by a jury in Louisiana’s St. Tammany Parish. Over several incidents, a Department of Children complaint said that Raymond put tape over children’s mouths because he felt they were talking too much. In another charge, he was convicted of second-degree cruelty for putting his hand over the mouth and nose of a 4-year-old until he went “limp,” according to a police statement. In reaction to the verdict, Raymond told NOLA.com that he was a victim of “cancel culture.” He added, “I’m not guilty ... I’ve never been cruel to a child, and I love children.” More details from the complaint alleged that Raymond sent several students, all 13 years of age, back to class with taped mouths. Another reportedly felt uncomfortable with the situation and unwrapped the tape from their faces. Raymond is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 23, and he faces up to 40 years in prison. On his season of Survivor, he was the first to be voted out.