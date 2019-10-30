CHEAT SHEET
Ex-Texas Ranger Josh Hamilton Turns Himself in After Allegedly Attacking Daughter
Former Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton turned himself in on Wednesday over allegations that he physically attacked his own daughter, news station KTVT reports. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the 38-year-old ex-baseball star hit one of his daughters in late September. He allegedly threw a water bottle at her and pinned her face down onto a bed during an argument. He allegedly proceeded to hit her legs after she apologized to him. The daughter alleges that Hamilton then picked her up, pushed her back onto the bed, and repeatedly slapped her back and her legs. “I hope you go in front of the fucking judge and tell him what a terrible dad I am so I don’t have to see you anymore and you don’t ever have to come to my house again,” Hamilton allegedly told his daughter after attacking her.
He was arrested on the allegation of injury to a child and his bond was set at $35,000. One of his bond conditions prohibits him from having contact with any child under the age of 17. “Josh Hamilton voluntarily surrendered himself to Tarrant County authorities today,” Hamilton’s lawyer said. “Mr. Hamilton is innocent of the charge against him and looks forward to clearing his name in court.” The Texas Rangers said they took “family violence very seriously” and were aware of Hamilton’s case. The former MLB player played for the Rangers for five seasons after playing for the Cincinnati Reds.