Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Gives Birth to First Child Weeks Before Criminal Trial
SUDDEN TIMING
Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced former CEO of defunct blood-testing company Theranos, gave birth to her first child last month, ABC News reports. The announcement comes less than a month before Holmes goes on trial for allegedly operating a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors, doctors, and patients. Holmes had told the court she was pregnant in March, angering prosecutors and forcing the trial to be delayed for the fourth time. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said he would facilitate a quiet room for Holmes to tend to her child during trial breaks.
The move split legal experts, who noted the benefits and risks Holmes faces with the jury. “Not only is that going to help her in her trial, but it will really help her in the event that she is convicted,” federal defense attorney Caroline Polisi told ABC News. “The fact that she is a young, new mother is going to play into any potential sentence.” Meanwhile, Jose Baez, famous for defending Casey Anthony, believes the jury may feel intentionally manipulated by Holmes’ sudden birth. Holmes could serve up to 20 years in prison if convicted.