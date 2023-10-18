CHEAT SHEET
    Ex-Tinder CEO Says He’s Ditching Speaking Gig at ‘Anti-Semitic Cesspool’ UPenn

    MOUNTING CRITICISM

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Elie Seidman.

    Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

    Former Tinder and OkCupid CEO Elie Seidman said he is canceling a speaking event at the University of Pennsylvania over its response to the Israel-Gaza conflict, calling for a change in the campus leadership. “I was supposed to speak at Penn in late November. I’m cancelling [sic]” Seidman wrote on X. “Penn needs to insure [sic] that it is a safe and hospitable place for Jewish students - not an anti-semitic cesspool.” Critics have attacked the university for hosting a Palestinian literary conference. Seidman last week said he agreed with Apollo CEO Marc Rowan in calling for university President Elizabeth Magill to resign.

