A former top general in Donald Trump’s administration ”warned former colleagues” about the Republican presidential nominee’s temperament and called him a ”total fascist.”

Former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley was quoted in Bob Woodward’s upcoming book, War, as saying Trump is “the most dangerous person ever” who could not control his authoritarian tendencies while in the White House.

“I had suspicions when I talked to you about his mental decline and so forth, but now I realize he’s a total fascist,” Milley told Woodward, reported The Guardian. “He is now the most dangerous person to this country.”

Milley told Woodward that Trump is a “walking, talking advertisement of what he’s going to try to do,” recalling a 2020 Oval Office meeting in which Trump “yelled” and “shouted” about wanting to court marshall former generals who criticized him in the press.

Milley was apparently able to cool Trump down, but he fears others won’t be so lucky if Trump clinches a second White House term. Upon his retirement, Milley said he has received “a non-stop barrage of death threats” since his retirement last year and fears he could become a target again.

“No one has ever been as dangerous to this country,” said Milley.

Milley similarly warned of Trump’s lack of restraint in a 2023 interview with The Atlantic, adding that Trump “will start throwing people in jail” if left unchecked. The magazine just endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

Still Milley said he has “a lot of confidence in the general officer corps” and “confidence in the American people.”

He told The Atlantic, “The United States of America is an extraordinarily resilient country, agile and flexible, and the inherent goodness of the American people is there. I’ve always believed that, and I will go to my grave believing that.”

Woodward’s book is scheduled to be released on Oct. 15.