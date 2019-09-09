Ex-Trump Adviser: Taliban Doesn’t Care About Killing Civilians, So Neither Should We

During a Monday morning Fox News appearance, former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland reacted to the Trump administration’s scuttled peace talks with the Taliban by suggesting the United States shouldn’t be concerned with “civilian deaths” in Afghanistan in the future, calling for a large-scale bombing campaign if any Americans are killed “anywhere in the world.”

Asked by Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer to give her take on Trump canceling a planned Camp David meeting with the Taliban just days before the anniversary of 9/11, McFarland first said that it was a “great place to announce it” as they were “hoping they would have a deal.”

“But now that they don’t have a deal, I think it’s important that they canceled it,” she noted. “You don’t want the Taliban to think they have the upper hand.”

McFarland, a former Fox News contributor, went on to say that the Taliban needs to “look at what life is going to be like when America leaves” as there will be no American aid or assistance, adding that they “can go ahead and kill each other until the end of time.”

After further stating that since there was no deal it would have been a “travesty” to have the meeting at Camp David so close to 9/11, McFarland was asked to respond to Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar’s pointed criticism of the canceled meeting.

“I think she is absolutely wrong,” McFarland said of the Minnesota senator’s complaint that President Trump was treating foreign policy like a “game show.”

McFarland then said the administration should tell both Afghanistan’s government and the Taliban that American troops will leave under the condition that “you don’t kill Americans, you don’t kill Americans in Afghanistan, you don’t kill Americans anywhere in the world and you sure as heck don’t kill Americans in the American homeland.”

“If you do, you won’t get another dollar of American aid any place, anytime, anywhere, and secondly, we’ll come back here and we’ll find who helped assist attacks on the American homeland and we will bomb them,” she continued. “We will bomb the training camps, we will bomb the bases and since you don’t care about civilian deaths, we aren’t going to either.”

McFarland’s desire to see Afghanistan civilian deaths comes on the heels of Fox News contributor Joey Jones calling for the execution of detainees any time an American soldier is killed overseas.

“The first thing I would do today, is every time one of our soldiers dies overseas during these talks, I would go down to Guantanamo and I would execute a Taliban captive,” he said during a Fox & Friends appearance on Saturday. “We have to show them that we’re not just looking for an exit strategy.”