Roger Stone Finally Agrees to Pay $2 Million in Back Taxes
The federal government has reached an agreement Friday with former Trump adviser Roger Stone to pay more than $2 million in unpaid income taxes, interest, and penalties, Bloomberg reports. Stone and his wife will pony up $1.7 million together, and Roger was slapped with $453,000 by himself, according to court documents. The agreement stems from a 2021 lawsuit filed by the government, which Stone apparently stopped fighting after the court ordered him and his wife to turn over documents. It’s not entirely clear how Stone, who claimed he was broke a few years back, intends to pay Uncle Sam.