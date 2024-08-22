Project 2025 Boss: ‘No One Better’ Than Anti-Vax RFK Jr. for These Top Jobs

Former Project 2025 head Paul Dans told right-wing podcaster Tim Pool on Wednesday that he thinks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. should lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Dans, an ex-official in former President Donald Trump’s administration, spoke highly of Kennedy Jr. on the heels of news that the independent presidential candidate plans to drop out and endorse Trump on Friday.

“But certainly, there’s no one better,” Dans told Pool in the interview posted on YouTube. “I think, in the entire country to take on the administrative state, particularly HHS.”

Dans added, “So you see in our movement so many medical freedom people—count me right in with that group—and just the excitement to have somebody either of his caliber at HHS, or CDC, FDA, are of course going to really clear-house at the agency.”

The story was originally reported by Media Matters.

Kennedy Jr. has been banging the anti-vax drum for decades, being an early booster of theories that vaccines cause autism.

Trump teased a position for Kennedy Jr. in 2017, saying he was “exploring the possibility” of Kennedy Jr. heading a commission on the “scientific integrity” of vaccines.

“President-elect Trump has some doubts about the current vaccine policies,” Kennedy Jr. said at the time, according to NPR.

The position never came to fruition.

Kennedy Jr.’s veep, Nicole Shanahan said Trump’s “Achilles’ heel” during his presidency was “big Pharma,” adding, “What we’re hearing from the Trump camp (now) is very positive,” during an appearance on the Impact Theory podcast on Tuesday.

Despite one of the original drafters of Project 2025, launching it in April 2022 alongside Kevin Roberts and a slew of former Trump administration officials, Dans left in July for unknown reasons.

Trump has been attempting to create distance between him and Project 2025 as the subject continues to be a boondoggle in the polls. He insisted, “I don’t know what the hell it is.”

A recent report by Pro Publica released 14 hours of footage from Project 2025’s training section—nearly every video was hosted by a former Trump administration adviser.

Trump’s veep, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) also wrote the foreword in Roberts’ new book, Dawn’s Early Light: Taking Back Washington to Save America.