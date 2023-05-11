Steve Bannon Claims He Was Swatted At D.C. ‘WarRoom’ Studio
‘FALSE CALL’
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon claimed Thursday that his Washington, D.C. studio, where he tapes his daily “WarRoom” program, was swatted. “We got swatted in the middle of the show when I was in the C block in the first hour,” Bannon declared at one point. “I tell my team, ‘Hey, can you knock it off? I gotta concentrate here.’ We’re actually getting swatted.” Washington D.C. police confirmed to The Daily Beast they were called regarding the matter. “At approximately 10:32 am, MPD responded to the 200 block of A Street, NE, for the report of a shooting,” a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told The Daily Beast Thursday afternoon. “Preliminarily, this appears to be a false call. MPD searched the area, and nothing was found.” Later on his show, Bannon added: “They’re trying to make sure that something happens here, that one of the police officers gets concerned about what’s going on and actually starts firing.”