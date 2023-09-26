Ex-Trump Aide Cassidy Hutchinson Burns Matt Gaetz Over Dating Rumors
‘HIGHER STANDARDS’
In an interview Monday with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson denied dating Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), as Gaetz has alleged. “I will say on behalf of myself, I never dated Matt Gaetz. I have much higher standards in men,” said Hutchinson, while acknowledging the pair had an “amicable working relationship” and “were good friends at points.” Maddow, reading from Hutchinson’s soon-to-be-released book, describes Gaetz seemingly trying to get with her while at Camp David, only to have Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) scold his colleague, “Get a life, Matt.” Hutchinson also alleges in her book that Gaetz groped her on two occasions, accusations which he denies. In a statement to MSNBC, Gaetz claimed that he “did date Cassidy for a few weeks when we were both single years ago,” and that they remained friends after splitting up. In her book, Hutchinson also accuses former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, which Giuliani has denied.