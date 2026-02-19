Ex-Trump Aide Enters MAGA Civil War With Ultimate Clapback

Donald Trump’s former press secretary has called out Laura Loomer for her hypocrisy on body-shaming.

Stephanie Grisham, who served as a top aide to Trump in his first term, took aim at Loomer on Wednesday for preaching against attacks on people’s looks while doling them out.

Loomer had rebuked ex-MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene earlier in the day for saying she underwent “plastic surgeries and weight loss to achieve the Fox News look.”

“Now she’s attacking my appearance and my weight,” Loomer, a MAGA influencer and conspiracy theorist, commented following Greene’s post. “Oh well. We can’t all be 10s with perfect bodies, but at least I’m not a traitor.”

Grisham, who resigned from the White House after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and has since turned against MAGA, replied to Loomer’s post, “Yes. Attacking someone’s appearance is an a--hole move for sure.”

It was a pointed bit of sarcasm: Grisham, 49, paired her message with a screenshot of Loomer, 32, mocking her looks more than a year earlier, when Grisham endorsed Kamala Harris in a speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

“I guess she started eating uncontrollably ever since she quit Trump. She must have gained about 75 pounds since she ‘resigned,’” Loomer wrote under a photo she took of Grisham speaking on TV. “Now she’s voting for @KamalaHarris. That’s what happens when you hit the wall.”

At the time, Grisham fired back at Loomer, noting, “I’ve actually hit menopause, which sucks a ton & yes it’s a weight struggle,” before signing off with, “#RepublicansForHarris.”

“Oh boo hoo,” Loomer wrote in response, labeling Grisham a “Trump hater and traitor” in a rambling post.

Loomer, a self-described Islamophobe and 9/11 truther, is one of Trump’s most loyal influencers. Laura Loomer/X

“PS: Stop eating carbs and you will lose the weight. You are just lacking personal accountability and motivation to be healthy and blaming it on a natural bodily function,” she added.

Loomer, a self-described Islamophobe and 9/11 truther, is one of Trump’s most loyal influencers and emerged as one of his most powerful unofficial advisers in his second term.

Grisham, who was White House press secretary from July 2019 to April 2020 and then served as Melania Trump’s chief of staff until her resignation, defected from Trump’s camp after witnessing his behavior “when the cameras were off.”

“He has no empathy, no morals, and no fidelity to the truth,” she said at the DNC.

Last month, she said the 79-year-old president is “mentally slipping” after he spent almost two hours rambling about his supposed accomplishments in his first year back in the White House.