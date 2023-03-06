Ex-Trump Aide Hope Hicks Meets With Manhattan Prosecutors: NYT
TESTIFY?
Hope Hicks, once a senior adviser to Donald Trump who served as the spokeswoman for his 2016 campaign, was seen walking into the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Monday, The New York Times reported. Her appearance signals a potential escalation of the inquiry into Trump’s role in paying hush money to a porn star during his presidential campaign, with District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prosecutors having begun presenting evidence to a grand jury in the case at the end of January. Hicks, 34, is at least the seventh witness to meet with Bragg’s office since the convening of the grand jury, the Times reported. It was unclear whether she was just meeting with prosecutors to answer their questions, or whether she would be asked to testify before the grand jury. A lawyer for Hicks declined to comment to the Times, as did Bragg’s office. It is also still unknown whether the district attorney will seek an indictment for Trump, who has labeled the probe a “witch hunt.”