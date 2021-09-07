Ex-Trump Aide Jason Miller Detained in Brazil for ‘Anti-Democratic Acts’
IF GOATEES COULD TALK
Former Trump adviser and child support deadbeat Jason Miller was detained Tuesday morning at Brasília International Airport as he prepared to board a private plane back to the U.S. after appearing at Brazil’s version of CPAC. According to Brazilian media, officials intercepted Miller by order of Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes before he could leave the country, and questioned him for allegedly participating in “anti-democratic acts” while there. Matthew Tyrmand, a 38-year-old Polish-American who sits on the board of far-right activist group Project Veritas and whose writing has appeared on Breitbart, was part of Miller’s traveling party. He said Miller was being interrogated by “anti-Bolsonaristas” on Brazil’s Supreme Court.
In a statement, Miller claimed he and his companions were detained and questioned for three hours, but that they “had nothing to say.” Miller is the founder of Gettr, a social media platform created to provide Trump a platform after he was booted from Twitter and Facebook. Nearly 14 percent of Gettr’s users are in Brazil.