Ex-Trump Aide Jason Miller Leaves High-Powered Firm After Jerry Nadler ‘Fat F*ck’ Tweets

Jason Miller, a former top campaign aide and close adviser to Donald Trump, has left his job as a managing director at Teneo, a prominent consulting firm, days after launching a profanity-laced tirade directed at a top House Democrat.

“I have parted ways with Teneo by mutual consent and look forward to formally announcing my next move in the coming weeks,” Miller said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “Teneo is an incredible firm and without a doubt the premier CEO consultancy on the planet. They have always been great to me and I’m proud to have called them teammates for the past two and a half years.”

Miller’s departure from the firm comes just a few days after he went on a raging tweetstorm at House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY), in which he called the New York Democrat, among other things, a “fat fuck.”

“He’s a fucking scumbag. Anyone obsessed with attacking innocent Hope Hicks should take a long walk off a short pier,” Miller posted to Twitter late last week.

Miller’s anger had been sparked by Nadler’s questioning of former Trump aide and confidante Hope Hicks during closed-door testimony several days prior. During that testimony, Nadler had referred to Hicks as “Ms. Lewandowski.” The congressman later insisted it was a slip of the tongue, but his repeated use of the wrong surname led to the impression that he was referencing an alleged “affair” between Hicks and one-time Trump campaign chief Corey Lewandowski.

Miller, who served as communications director for Trump’s presidential transition and who is a close friend of Hicks since the campaign, put up at least four tweets in which he repeatedly mocked Nadler’s weight and behavior. In one, he said people should “call Mr. Nadler ‘Mr. MuffinTop.'” He also tweeted, in reference to Nadler: “Fat fucks gonna fat fuck,” “You’re gross, you fat fuck,” and “You’re fat and nasty. Don’t harass Hope and then try to play nice.”

All of those tweets were subsequently removed. Miller has since deleted his entire Twitter account.

In years past, then- future president Trump himself would mock the Democratic lawmaker as “Fat Jerry.”

Teneo did not respond to a request for comment on this story as of press time. It is unclear what Miller’s next move will be and whether or not his departure from the firm, which has close ties to the Clintons, will lead him back deeper into Trumpworld. Miller is still highly regarded by the president, who calls him "my Jas."

Among other things, Miller is also currently engaged in a $100 million defamation suit against Gizmodo Media Group and Splinter reporter Katherine Krueger. The suit alleges that Splinter worked with Miller’s ex-lover A.J. Delgado, another former 2016 Trump campaign adviser, to plant a false story that Miller had slipped an abortion pill into a smoothie of a stripper.