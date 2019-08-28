CHEAT SHEET
Ex-Trump Aide Jason Miller Loses Lawsuit Against Gizmodo Over ‘Abortion Pill’ Story
A New York court has ruled in favor of Gizmodo Media Group in a defamation lawsuit brought by former Trump aide Jason Miller, finding that a Splinter story about the ex-CNN commentator was “a fair and true report” of a legal filing, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Miller lost his job after the 2018 article, which was headlined “Court Docs Allege Ex-Trump Staffer Drugged Woman He Got Pregnant With ‘Abortion Pill,’” went viral. He sued Gizmodo for $100 million in damages, arguing that the article’s accusations were false and based on sealed court documents, meaning they don’t fall under New York’s fair report privilege, which prevents civil actions over any publication of a fair and true report of a judicial proceeding.
U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia Altonago shot down Miller’s argument, finding that “New York’s fair report privilege generally applies to sealed documents.” The judge also determined that the article was “a substantially true and fair report of the judicial proceeding,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.