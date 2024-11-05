Ex-Trump Aide Reveals a First for Her at the Voting Booth

After several months of not saying who she would vote for in the presidential election, The View co-host and former Donald Trump aide Alyssa Farah-Griffin revealed she voted for Kamala Harris on Tuesday.

“This weekend, on Saturday, for the first time in my life, I voted for a Democrat,” the ex-Trump White House communications adviser said on the show, adding it was because she just wants “a kind and decent person who will bring this country together” and “I’m worried about the direction that Donald Trump will take this country.”

Farah-Grififn has been vocally critical of Trump ever since standing against her party in protest of his usurping it. She often refers back to her time working for Trump in the White House for examples of why he is “unfit” and “dangerous” for the country. “I take my own warnings seriously. What I saw is very real,” she said Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Four years ago today I was in the White House with Donald Trump on election night,” she shared. “I believed he deserved to lose at that point. I believed he hadn’t fought to win the election—but I thought the next four years would be the Republican party rebuilding and becoming something I could believe in and turning the page on Donald Trump, and it didn’t do that.”

That said, before Harris entered the race, Farah-Griffin said on the show that she wanted to “ write someone in ” on her ballot rather than vote for Joe Biden or Donald Trump. “I don’t think I should have to change my Republican values because two parties are putting up options that I don’t like,” she said in April last year.

Since Harris has entered the race, the host often praised the vice president’s “flawless” campaign but also remained critical of her policy stances. She wouldn’t commit to voting for Harris, saying in September that she “wants to hear more” before deciding whether to vote for the VP, but revealed Tuesday that she’d finally made her choice. “I consider my vote on loan to her,” Farah-Griffin said, adding that she still “voted down-ballot for Republicans.”

“I’m a Christian, I’m an American, and I’m a Republican, in that order. And I need somebody who shares my values” in the White House, she said. “I don’t agree with a lot of her policies, we can criticize those down the road. But today it’s about a brighter future and I think the best thing for the country and the future of the Republican Party is that Donald Trump will lose and Kamala Harris is elected,” she concluded.

Find the Daily Beast’s coverage of the 2024 election here. Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.