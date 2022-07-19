Trump National Security Aide Set to Testify at Thursday Jan. 6 Hearing
Two former Trump aides, including a one-time member of the National Security Council, are set to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee at a primetime hearing on Thursday. Matthew Pottinger, who advised former President Donald Trump on matters of national security before resigning the day after the Capitol riot, will testify publicly, according to reporting by CNN that was later confirmed by other outlets. In addition, Sarah Matthews, a former deputy press secretary at the Trump White House who also submitted her resignation on Jan. 7, 2021, will help shed light on the goings-on within the executive office during the insurrection. Both Pottinger and Matthews previously gave the select House panel a videotaped interview, only excerpts of which have publicly been aired. People familiar with Thursday’s schedule told The New York Times that Pottinger is expected to give testimony on the efforts to get Trump to issue a statement in the immediate aftermath of the attack.