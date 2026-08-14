Ex-Trump Attack Dog Has Shocking New Job After $47M Payday

One of President Donald Trump’s fiercest attack dogs is now spending his days serving drinks by the beach in California.

Former MAGA Rep. Devin Nunes, who left Congress in 2021 to become CEO of Trump’s social media company, is now the owner of the Nunes Wine Company in Pismo Beach, California, which offers a “Patriot Club” membership to local connoisseurs.

Devin Nunes has kept a lower profile since leaving Congress in 2021. Mark Wilson/Getty

“Experience our blends and Patriot Cabernet alongside specialty small-lot releases in the Nunes Wine Company tasting room,” a website for the winery reads. “Just steps away from the ocean, the room is located in beautiful Pismo Beach—a seaside community recognized by USA Today as America’s best small coastal town for 2026 as well as California’s best beach for 2026.”

The ex-Trump “stooge” cashed in big while leading Truth Social, pocketing $47 million as its chief executive in 2024 despite the company performing below expectations. For 2025 alone, Trump Media reported $3.7 million in revenue while posting a $712 million net loss. He stepped down in April.

Those losses did not affect Nunes’ big payday—and it appears he may be done with politics and media entirely.

The 52-year-old’s new line of work—and its location, in an affluent beach town 85 miles up the coast from Santa Barbara—has caught many by surprise. That includes Jon Fleischman, the former executive director of the California Republican Party.

Devin Nunes was at President Donald Trump’s side during the 2024 RNC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“I don’t know what’s better preparation for opening a wine bar, serving in Congress or being a part of the Trump organization,” he told SF Gate. “Either of them would wanna make me drink a lot of wine.”

Fleischman joked that it is only a matter of time before Nunes begins complaining about how the state’s high taxes make it difficult to run a small business.

Nunes’ new career was first spotted by the San Luis Obispo Tribune’s opinion editor. The winery’s Google page has been flooded with negative reviews from critics of Nunes ever since.

The winery has been flooded with negative reviews this week. Google

Nunes has been quiet in MAGA 2.0—a big change from the president’s first term, when he was arguably Trump’s staunchest defender in Congress.

During a congressional investigation into whether Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election, Nunes was accused of colluding with the White House, and he was forced to step away from the probe despite being the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Nunes was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing and remained a strong Trump ally. In Trump’s first impeachment, he was the leading Republican voice on the House Intelligence Committee and delivered the party’s opening defense during the public hearings.